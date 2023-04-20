Mason City man arrested after drugs and guns found at his apartment

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is accused of gun and drug crimes after a search of his home.
Andrew Earl Lofton has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail for possession with intent to deliver meth and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Law enforcement says it searched Lofton’s apartment in the 700 block of N Federal Avenue in Mason City just after 8:30 am Thursday. Investigators say two handguns with obliterated serial numbers were found in the apartment. Court documents state a backpack hanging outside Lofton’s bedroom window held 22 ounce-sized bags of methamphetamine and another handgun.
Investigators say the apartment also held US currency, packaging material, and a digital scale.
Court records show Lofton has a past conviction for drug possession. He is being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.