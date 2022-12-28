Mason City man accused of stealing $50,000 from dependent adult

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has been arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a dependent adult.
Michael Edward Studer, 62 of Mason City, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond. Studer is facing a charge of first-degree theft against an older individual – accessing a computer network.
Investigators say between June 1 and December 1, Studer used his Power of Attorney to transfer or withdraw over $50,000 from the bank account of a dependent adult. Court documents state this theft allowed the victim’s home to fall into foreclosure and leave the victim in temporary financial distress.