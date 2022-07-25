 Skip to main content
Mason City man accused of shooting at a car Sunday night

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at a car. 

Dave Obregon, 39 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. 

Court documents state Obregon was a passenger in a van driving just before 9 pm Sunday in the area of 19th Street SE between South Carolina and South Massachusetts Avenue.  Obregon is accused of using a rifle to fire several shots at a car behind him, hitting it several times. 

Mason City police say the rifle was found in one of the vehicles and Obregon  was later arrested with a handgun.  Police say Obregon and the others involved in this incident knew each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.  The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed at a later time.

