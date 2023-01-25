 Skip to main content
Mason City man accused of crashing into a patrol vehicle pleads not guilty

Jacob Cullum

Jacob Cullum

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man accused of deliberately crashing into a law enforcement vehicle.

Jacob Monroe Cullum, 37 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, driving while barred, and eluding.

Law enforcement says a fully marked patrol vehicle encountered Cullum around 2:46 am on December 29, 2022, on 5th Street SE in Mason City.  Court documents state Cullum led the patrol vehicle on a chase that exceeded 25 miles per hour over the speed limit and he deliberately backed into the patrol vehicle to try and disable it.

Prosecutors say the collision caused over $1,500 damage to the front end of the patrol vehicle.

Cullum is scheduled to stand trial starting March 14.