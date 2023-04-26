Mason City man accused of being caught red-handed in a drug deal

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man has been arrested for being caught with illegal pills.
Benjamin Carl True, 39 of Mason City, is charged with possession of hydrocodone with intent to deliver.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says True was caught in the middle of a drug deal in North Enterprise Alley in Mason City on May 26, 2022. An investigator says True had two pills of hydrocodone in his hand and another 13 in his pocket. Court documents state True was trying to sell the pills to another person.
True was arrested and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Wednesday.