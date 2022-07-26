Mason City makes final preparations for RAGBRAI

MASON CITY, Iowa – River City is getting ready to welcome thousands of bicyclists on Wednesday.
Preparations are underway all over Mason City, getting camp sites set up for the arrival of RAGBRAI riders and setting up the downtown area for all the entertainment Wednesday night.
On Tuesday morning, 1st Street NW between North Jackson Avenue and the North Crescent Driver/Beaumont Driver intersection was closed for several hours to put up a sign to greet the many weary peddlers after a 100-mile ride.