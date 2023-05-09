Mason City kidnapper is sent to prison for December 2022 abduction

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is still sending a North Iowa abductor to prison.
Michael Atkins Jr., 40 of Mason City, was originally accused of holding someone against their will and committing a sex act against them in December 2022. Atkins was arrested for first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sex abuse, and domestic abuse assault.
He then pleaded guilty to third-degree kidnapping and domestic abuse assault while the sex abuse charge was dropped. Court documents state that both Atkins and the prosecution agree his crime was not a sexually motivated offense.
Atkins was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail and 10 years in prison, along with a $430 fine.