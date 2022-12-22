Mason City issues severe winter weather safety reminders for residents

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in Effect Through Friday night.

Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common
over the region. Winds will peak tonight and into Friday with
gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard
conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will be in the 20 to 40 below range before
bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly
encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions, and prepare
accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans until at
least Saturday, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 40
to 50 mph later tonight and Friday. Extreme cold and wind
chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and dropping to
near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility
with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Mason City issues severe winter weather safety reminders for residents

  • 0
Mason City logo new 3.jpg

MASON CITY, Iowa - The City of Mason City is issuing a list of safety precautions and general information to help residents deal with extreme winter weather.

Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors if possible.  If you must be outside, wear several layers of warm clothing and limit your time outside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia – they can occur in just a few minutes. Keep all skin, including ears and face, covered.

Due to the extreme winter weather, some disruption of city operations may occur over the next few days.  Currently, all city departments will be open during normal operating hours and city services and functions will continue to operate as normal with the exception of the MacNider Museum which closed at noon Thursday.  Should additional disruptions in service occur, the City of Mason City will send out updates via social media and other media outlets.

Monitor Water Service Lines

-          Precautions should be taken to prevent water lines inside homes and businesses from freezing. Residents are reminded to monitor the water coming into the building by measuring the temperature of the water from an inside cold faucet nearest to the meter.

-          Allow water to flow from the faucet a minute or two before checking to assure you are recording a good measured temperature. If the measured temperature is below 40 degrees you should monitor more frequent and if the temperature continues to drop then consider opening a cold water faucet to allow a slow continuous stream of water to flow. The standard recommendation is to adjust the water flow to a stream approximately the size of a pencil. Allowing the water to flow should prevent the service line from freezing.

-          The information provided here should be used only as a guideline. Additional judgment should be used for each individual situation. If or when reports are received of water service lines freezing underground outside of buildings, the city will provide additional public notices.

-          Contact the Mason City Engineering Department at (641) 421-3605 with any questions regarding this notice. You may also contact the Water Department at (641) 421-3683 to report water related concerns.

Portable Heater Safety Inside the Home

-          Space Heater Use- Do not use space heater when sleeping or leave the room when space heater is in use. Keep 3-foot minimum clearance to space heater or what owner’s manual requires. Plug unit directly into outlet, DO NOT use extension cords. If the space heater trips an electrical breaker or fuse, discontinue use.  Use only electric UL listed space heaters, DO NOT use gas fired units inside a building. DO NOT use ovens for supplemental heat.

-          Keep a minimum of 3-foot clearance around heating appliance and replace furnace filter regularly. Clean filter to assist with proper operation of unit and help save in energy bills.

-          Check fresh air intakes and exhaust vents to gas fired furnaces and water heaters. Make sure the vents are clear of snow or ice formation. 

-          Check batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms and test to make sure they are operating properly.

-          Use caution with fireplaces and wood burning stoves. (Clear combustible away from units.)

-          Contact the Mason City Fire Department at (641) 421-3640 with any questions.

Power Outages

-          If you experience a power outage at your home, do NOT call 9-1-1 to report it.  Please notify your electrical utility (Alliant Energy at 1-800-255-4268) immediately.

Pet Safety

-          When your animal is outside in this frigid weather, it is important to provide them with extra for warmth and comfort. Do not leave them outside without shelter while you are not there.  Weather can turn quickly in northern Iowa.  If you keep your animal in your unheated garage, then you should provide a doghouse in there so that they can curl up and use their own body heat. If they are taken in and out, then it is most important to keep them in most of the time as our temps drop. Adequate shelter is minimum of 3 walls, top and flooring.  In addition, added, dry bedding such as straw to replace as needed, and clean, unfrozen water.  They have heated buckets and mats for animal that will be outside for long periods of time. Do not use blankets outside because it will collect water and freeze.

-          Never leave your cat or dog in a vehicle in cold weather.

-          Towel dry your dog’s paws, legs and stomach when bringing them inside. Chemical agents used to melt ice can be dangerous for your dog to ingest. Snow and encrusted ice may also cause your dog’s paws to bleed.

-          Your animals can still get fleas in the winter, so check them often and treat as needed.   Check with your vet when in doubt. Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route

Snow and Streets

-          Residents are asked to make sure snow is not pushed from the driveway in front of residences into the City right of way. The piles of snow create an obstacle in the street which does not allow full use by vehicles. This also does not allow for the removal of the street snow and violates the City Code.

-          Please keep a safe distance from City snow removal equipment and trucks. During their operation, they occasionally have to stop and back up.

Snow and Sidewalks

-          Citizens are reminded to make sure all snow and ice is cleared from sidewalks within 48 hours after a snowfall. Do not move snow or ice into the street when clearing driveways and sidewalks. To report a property that has not removed snow from the sidewalk after 48 hours, contact the Development Services Department at (641) 421-3380.

Free Sand Available

-          Sand is available for Mason City residents to use for ice control on sidewalks during the winter. The pile is located across the street from the Water Treatment Plant on the east side of Elm Drive in the vacant lot.

Emergency Numbers

-          If you find yourself in a dangerous situation during these cold temperatures and need help, call 9-1-1 for emergency assistance or (641) 421-3636 for non-emergency issues outside of business hours.

Tags

Recommended for you