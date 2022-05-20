Mason City homeless shelters asking for cans and bottles to help fundraise

MASON CITY, Iowa - Pre-pandemic statistics from the National Alliance to End Homelessness showed over 580,000 people across the country were without a home. In Iowa alone, that number is a little over 2,600 people. As they're working to rebuild their lives and get back on their feet, you can help.
The Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelters is collecting cans and bottles for redemption, which can be dropped off at a redemption trailer next to Planet Fitness. Proceeds from redemption will go towards the shelter and be used for things like necessary essentials like diapers and rent assistance.
Director Jesse Germundson knows the shelter can help people get back on their feet, as he's experienced it himself.
"I came into the shelter with nothing and I utilized the resources around me. I utilized the transitional housing and I've been with this organization over 3 years. I've seen hundreds of people change their lives for the better and get apartments and houses and get their lives back and re-establish themselves."
In addition, both shelters and their transitional housing have seen higher numbers.
"In the month of April 2022, we served over 30 people, and those are individuals that checked in to one of our emergency shelters. That doesn't include the 12 people already living in transitional housing. We had 42 individuals under our roof, just in the month of April. those are big numbers."