Mason City home under construction nearly toppled during Tuesday's tornado

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City couple is working to rebuild their new home after Tuesday's EF-1 tornado.
Josh and Brittany Ressler have been working with their contractor on their new home in the Stone Pillar subdivision, with a concrete slab laid down back in the fall, and the home's frame itself going up last month. They were about to head to sleep when they received a text from their contractor that their new home took a hit from the tornado, which toppled some of the framing and bent part of a wall in.
"My first step was, 'how do we keep going, what are the next steps, what do we do now?' It's definitely crazy to see everything we planned for and worked hard for get destroyed."
Though both were shocked and devastated when they heard the news, Brittany says they will rebuild.
"Our contractor will start the clean up and once we get the building materials in, we'll restart and go from there."