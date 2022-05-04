Mason City High School recognized as a national 'School of Excellence'

DES MOINES, Iowa – Mason City High School has won the 2021 School of Excellence award from the American College Application Campaign (ACAC).
19 Schools of Excellence were named for 2021. ACAC is a national initiative of ACT’s Center for Equity in Learning.
ACAC says Mason City High School was honored for its inclusive ‘all-school’ effort that ensured students were prepared to complete college applications and provided classroom time to complete those applications. Mason City High School’s program also provided counselors with data collection measures and support to provide continued assistance to students in finalizing the application process.
“Congratulations to the 2021 Schools of Excellence, as they are exemplars of commitment to student success,” says ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “These educators, along with American College Application Campaign collaborators nationwide, are doing critical work to help students discover and fulfill their potential, even as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts a third academic year. Their commitment should compel us all to listen to and learn from these schools and share their successful approaches with other schools and educators, states and districts, and policymakers across the country.”
ACAC says the 19 winning schools were key contributors in helping reach the following national achievements, as reported by 45 state campaigns on the 2021 annual survey:
Nearly 5,170 high schools hosted a College Application Campaign event
More than 222,600 seniors submitted at least one college application during events
Approximately 460,600 applications were submitted during 2021 College Application Campaign events