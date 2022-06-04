Mason City High School athletic facility expansion project progressing despite challenges

MASON CITY, Iowa - The massive project that will shape the future of Mason City High athletics continues to take shape.
Donors from 'The Future is Now' group toured the new fieldhouse and pool that have been under construction since last year. The expanded facilities will also include a bigger weight room, locker rooms, coaches' offices, a multi-purpose room, new commons and concessions areas, and lobby/entryway.
While progress has been substantial, district facilities supervisor Todd Huff says the project has hit a few snags, namely weather and supply chain issues.
"A lot of things that were short had to go underground or behind walls, and it would hold up other pieces of the project, so that was critical."
Fortunately, with some drier and cooler weather in the forecast, crews will be able to get more of those critical pieces completed, including putting up roofs and walls.
"Rain and wind really dictate a lot of what some of these larger structures can be done. With the weather getting better, we should see an acceleration in that type of work."
Huff says the timeline for completion has been pushed back a bit, with the facilities predicted to be completed by Christmas.
In addition, the 'Future is Now' capital campaign that is raising private funds to purchase athletic equipment for the new facilities has recently raised $1 million.