Mason City gets Tree City USA Award from Arbor Day Foundation

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Arbor Day Foundation has given a “Tree City USA Growth Award” to Mason City.
Mason City was one of 14 Iowa communities to qualify for Tree City USA Growth status. The Growth Award recognizes major milestones and annual activities in five categories on a point-based system to build sustainable community forestry programs over the long term such as: building a team, measuring trees and forests, planning the work, performing the work, and building the community framework.
"Tree City USA communities can experience the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year," says Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The trees being planted and cared for by Mason City are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for."
For more information on the Tree City USA program, click here.