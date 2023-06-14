Mason City gets $500,000 EPA grant for brownfield redevelopment

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires has settled
across central Minnesota this afternoon and will gradually move
into southeastern Minnesota Wednesday evening. Smoke will gradually
dissipate across the area Thursday - but may be slower to clear
Mississippi River Valley. Therefore the alert has been extended
until Friday morning.

In addition, sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
light winds will produce an environment for Volatile Organic
Compounds (VOC) and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) to react in the air
to produce elevated levels of ozone Wednesday afternoon. Ozone
will be elevated the Rochester area during the afternoon hours,
but will decrease Thursday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications;
by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about;
health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-;
land-climate/air-quality-and-health.

Mason City gets $500,000 EPA grant for brownfield redevelopment

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Environmental Protection Agency is giving the City of Mason City $500,000 for environmental assessments at 23 locations.

Some of those sites are a blighted strip mall, a 9-acre vacant site that used to make steel doors, and a half-acre vacant location where a foundry once operated.  Part of the money will also be used to prepare a brownfield site inventory, support reuse planning, and community outreach activities.  Mason City beat out 150 other communities across the country for this grant.

A ceremonial check presentation was held Wednesday afternoon at the construction site on 2nd Street SW where the River II apartment project is being built.  The development is adding 100 units to Mason City's available housing.

“Mason City is no stranger to the benefits of brownfield redevelopment,” says City Administrator Aaron Burnett.  “With the award of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Community-Wide Assessment funding, the city’s brownfield redevelopment objectives can proceed at a geographically broader, much more invigorated and expeditious level, providing nearer term benefits to both the city’s Opportunity Zone and Justice40 Disadvantaged Community areas.”

A brownfield site is a former industrial or commercial site where future use is affected by real or perceived environmental contamination.

“EPA is proud to partner with the City of Mason City for the first time through our Brownfields Program,” says EPA Region 7 Land, Chemical, and Redevelopment Division Director Jeff Robichaud.  “This grant will add to the city’s ongoing efforts to provide a cleaner environment and spur economic growth in the region.”

Tags

Recommended for you