Mason City gets $500,000 EPA grant for brownfield redevelopment

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Environmental Protection Agency is giving the City of Mason City $500,000 for environmental assessments at 23 locations.
Some of those sites are a blighted strip mall, a 9-acre vacant site that used to make steel doors, and a half-acre vacant location where a foundry once operated. Part of the money will also be used to prepare a brownfield site inventory, support reuse planning, and community outreach activities. Mason City beat out 150 other communities across the country for this grant.
A ceremonial check presentation was held Wednesday afternoon at the construction site on 2nd Street SW where the River II apartment project is being built. The development is adding 100 units to Mason City's available housing.
“Mason City is no stranger to the benefits of brownfield redevelopment,” says City Administrator Aaron Burnett. “With the award of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Community-Wide Assessment funding, the city’s brownfield redevelopment objectives can proceed at a geographically broader, much more invigorated and expeditious level, providing nearer term benefits to both the city’s Opportunity Zone and Justice40 Disadvantaged Community areas.”
A brownfield site is a former industrial or commercial site where future use is affected by real or perceived environmental contamination.
“EPA is proud to partner with the City of Mason City for the first time through our Brownfields Program,” says EPA Region 7 Land, Chemical, and Redevelopment Division Director Jeff Robichaud. “This grant will add to the city’s ongoing efforts to provide a cleaner environment and spur economic growth in the region.”