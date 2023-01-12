Mason City gets $1 million for housing rehab projects

DES MOINES, Iowa – Mason City is getting a $1 million state grant to rehabilitate 47 housing units.
The money is part of $4 million in state grants announced Thursday by Governor Kim Reynolds. Mason City will use its share to provide grants to upgrade distressed housing in collaboration with local partners to purchase and renovate houses into homeownership units and make improvements to neighborhood infrastructure. Property owners will have to provide a 20% local match to receive state funding.
“The City of Mason City anticipates preserving a total of nearly 50 owner-occupied and rental homes through this investment,” says Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel. "One of our top goals for 2023 is neighborhood flourishing and this award will give that goal a huge boost. I commend Gov. Reynolds for her transformational investment in housing that supports our efforts to make our communities the choice for Iowans to live, work and thrive.”
Also receiving $1 million are the cities of Burlington and Grinnell. Keokuk is getting $600,000 and $400,000 is going to the City of Washington.
“I’ve been steadfast in my commitment to advancing housing opportunities to ensure that every Iowan can live near their work,” says Governor Reynolds. “To meet that goal, we must not only build new housing but we also must preserve our existing housing stock. Today’s investments will give new life to more than 130 aging homes so that Iowa families can be proud to call them home for many years to come.”
A total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes will be improved through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.