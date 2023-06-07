Mason City fugitive back in jail and facing new criminal charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted man is back in jail and facing new charges.
A warrant was issued for Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City, when he failed to show up for a May 24 sentencing hearing. Kackley had pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense.
Kackley was accused of using pry bars to break into a condo in the 600 block of Briarstone Drive on December 10, 2022, and then breaking into secure storage areas to steal items that belonged to residents.
Kackley is now facing two additional charges of second-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Kackley illegally entered Curries Manufacturing in Mason City on May 29 and May 31, stealing a safe and a camera that belonged to the business.
He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.