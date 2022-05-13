Mason City firefighters gaining valuable experience through simulator

MASON CITY, Iowa - The summer-like heat we've had this week isn't stopping Mason City firefighters from gaining some valuable training on saving lives during a fire.
This week, firefighters and paramedics are donning their gear and working with a simulator provided by the Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau. The simulator, which is powered by a generator, can demonstrate scenarios like a kitchen fire, or if someone were trapped on the roof, all at the press of a button.
Though the weather outside is a scorcher, and the simulator on the inside is sweltering, paramedic/EMT Brad Boldt says it's something that's part of the job.
"You feel the heat come down on your shoulders, and feel the thermal level change. But that's something a lot of us are used to that have been here awhile. Another thing is we're trying to expose our younger people to feel that heat."
In addition, first responders are rotating through different roles to sharpen their skills, including incident command.
"We're putting people in positions they're not normally in. Further down the line, when they get promoted or move up in seniority, they feel more comfortable doing the job."
The simulator is in high demand this summer, as fire departments across the state will be utilizing it for training.