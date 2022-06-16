Mason City Fire Department receives donation of defibrillators

MASON CITY, Iowa - When it comes to emergency response, having the right equipment matters.
Thanks to a grant going towards the purchase of new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for the Mason City Police Department, the city's Safety Committee is distributing some of the department's used, yet still operable, AEDs. For the Mason City Fire Department, they received 12 of them, and every vehicle is now equipped with at least one.
Deputy Chief of Operations Aaron Beemer says the AEDs were designed for ease of access, especially for someone who may not have a lot of training.
"It's a very intelligent device. It knows when the units, after it turns on, to do its own self-test. It knows when the patches have been applied to a patient's test. It can read the heart rhythm going on. It's impossible to use it improperly that can harm someone."
In addition, several other departments received AEDs, including Mason City Parks and Recreation.