Mason City Fire Department holds annual open house wrapping up fire prevention week

MASON CITY, Minn. - Fire prevention week is officially wrapped up and Sunday was the Mason City Fire Department's annual open house.
Kids were able to get hands-on experience of some of the things firefighters do on a daily basis – like completing obstacle courses and "putting out fires" with the water hose.
The department also held different demonstrations including a car excavation.
Firefighter Shannon Furst says she enjoys meeting the community and getting to talk about what they do.
“You know they come in, and we actually get to talk to them about what we do let them realize how busy we are but let them also have the hands on so they can see what we do... in person."
"Plus they get to see us face to face and realize that we're just regular people too, nothing to be scared of, we're here to help. That's huge for the kids. I hope everyone has fun and get to get a little hands on and watch what we do,” says Furst.
Some tips from the department to wrap up fire prevention week - change the battery in your smoke alarms twice a year, make an escape plan, and keep doors closed in the event of a fire.
If you missed this open house, the fire department also does school tours or you can schedule a personal tour to show you around the department.