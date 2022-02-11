 Skip to main content
Mason City father sent to federal prison for drug dealing, son awaiting sentencing

Justice

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The first sentence is handed down for a father-son duo convicted in federal court of selling methamphetamine and heroin in Cerro Gordo County.

Charleton Everett Maxwell, 60 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend 17 years and six months behind bars after being found guilty of four counts of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin.

Charleton Maxwell and his son Antione, 33 of Mason City, were arrested for selling large amounts of illegal drugs in and around the Mason City area between January 2018 and October 2020.  Both were convicted in July 2021 after a three-day federal trial.

Antione Maxwell is still awaiting sentencing on five counts of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin.  No sentencing date has been set.

