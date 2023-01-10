Mason City Family YMCA shares in $1,5 million in state grants

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Mason City Family YMCA is getting a $78,476 state grant for a roof replacement project.
The money is part of more than $1,573,997 in grants announced Tuesday by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. The grants come from the department’s Iowa Great Places, Strengthening Communities, School Arts Experience, Artist Catalyst, Creative Places Project, Folk Arts Learning and Humanities Collaboration programs.
“Across Iowa, these projects are connecting Iowans to arts, culture and heritage programming and their local communities’ authentic character,” says Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer. “They represent the quality of life people value today when choosing culturally vibrant places to live, work and raise their families.”
Also receiving money:
- Cedar County received a total award of $348,700, which includes a challenge-matching grant for the renovation of the Hardacre Theater, a community icon in downtown Tipton that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
- The City of Indianola received $73,300 for the “Wonder on Buxton,” a project envisioned by the community to connect Simpson College to its downtown square. Project funding will support new sculptural installations and improvements along Buxton Street, creating a vibrant area that invites visitors and celebrates Indianola’s cultural identity.
- The Turkey River Recreational Corridor was awarded $328,000 for the renovation and rehabilitation of the Motor Mill Inn Historic Site in Clayton County. The project aims to protect the Inn from flooding, return the historic structure to its original state, provide meeting rooms and overnight accommodations for travelers, and house a small visitor center for historic and cultural education purposes.
- The Boone Forks Region received $300,000 to help complete a transformational vision that capitalizes on the popularity of outdoor recreational tourism and the region’s natural and cultural assets. Grant funds will be used to install interpretative signage along the region's three state-designated water trails and will support permanent exhibitions at the River's Edge Discovery Center, a new 13,000-square-foot conservation education center located at the confluence of the Des Moines River and Soldier Creek.
- Burlington Area YMCA got $93,048 to support a building renovation providing an inclusive, safe and accessible, ADA-compliant environment in locker rooms for all current and future members.
- Camp Foster YMCA got $78,476 to construct a new building that will serve as a visitor center and repurpose an existing building into a health lodge that will better serve campers, visitors, and staff.
- Perry Economic Development received $2,500 to create a permanent mural on the western edge of downtown showcasing the community’s historic and cultural assets.
- The Hawarden Area Arts Council received $2,000 to welcome visitors with a new community artwork that will replace a mural that was lost in a fire.
- The Wilson Performing Arts Center in Red Oak received $2,500 to introduce K-8 students to theater by bringing a visiting performer to three southwestern Iowa schools this spring.
- West Liberty Community School District got $850 to enhance its after-school instrumental music program Mariachi Los Cometas.
- Hip-hop artist Antonio Chalmers from Cedar Rapids got $2,500 to record, distribute and market an album called the "Black Excellence Project."
- Mary Young Bear, Tama, got $5,000 to introduce programming featuring master artists Daniel and Mary Young Bear to provide 10 hands-on training sessions in Meskwaki beadwork techniques for two apprentices at the Meskwaki Settlement in Tama County.
- The Sawmill Museum, Clinton, received $5,000 to present an advanced class on Norwegian drakestil wood carving and a beginner class on kroting and svide led by master artist Rebecca Hanna.
- Museum of Danish America, Elk Horn, got $2,850 to bring in an experienced pressman to teach staff how to use an early-20th century Chandler and Price letterpress for workshops and demonstrations.
- The Fort Madison Area Arts Association received $5,000 to support “Spoonfest,” a two-day spoon-carving festival to be held in June in Fort Madison.
- Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines got $17,750 to present "Once Upon This Stage," a tribute to some of the first people and cultural luminaries to appear in the historic theater 100 years ago.
- Public Space One, Iowa City, received $5,300 to collaborate with the Global Food Project on a publication and a public event to spark conversation around food and cultural identity in the context of migration.
- The Grout Museum District, Waterloo, got $26,000 to create and install a permanent transitional exhibit detailing the arrival of Bosnian refugees in Waterloo during the 1990s, which will include artifacts, artwork and firsthand accounts of refugees' experiences.