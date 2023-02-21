Mason City explores solutions to its recent recycling dilemma

MASON CITY, Iowa. - The Mason City Recycling Center is no longer accepting plastic or glass materials - and the city has been forced to bring all of the curbside recyclables that are picked up to the Landfill of North Iowa.
The city currently has no other option on how to handle this problem due to the privately-owned Mason City Recycling Center's sudden lack of cooperation.
This has left the city to resort to putting all of these recyclables in waste landfills - and at the cost of the city nonetheless.
The city reports that the recycling center made the decision out of business interests, citing high costs of processing these materials and a lack of storage space as some of the reasons for discontinuing their service.
"There's obvious environmental impacts from that," said Aaron Burnett, city administrator of Mason City. "We don't want to see those materials being at the landfill, but until we can find an outlet for those materials, there's just not another option," Burnett said.
This problem arose three months ago and recyclables are continuing to be dumped as you read this.
"We're constantly evaluating the situation and working with our partners with the landfill and regional partners all across North Iowa," Burnett said.
One avenue that the city is hoping to explore is a recycling transfer site where these materials could be brought before they are transported to a different recycling facility.