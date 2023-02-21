Mason City explores solutions to its recent recycling dilemma

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST
Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to
6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Mason City explores solutions to its recent recycling dilemma

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa. - The Mason City Recycling Center is no longer accepting plastic or glass materials - and the city has been forced to bring all of the curbside recyclables that are picked up to the Landfill of North Iowa.

The city currently has no other option on how to handle this problem due to the privately-owned Mason City Recycling Center's sudden lack of cooperation. 

This has left the city to resort to putting all of these recyclables in waste landfills - and at the cost of the city nonetheless.

The city reports that the recycling center made the decision out of business interests, citing high costs of processing these materials and a lack of storage space as some of the reasons for discontinuing their service.

"There's obvious environmental impacts from that," said Aaron Burnett, city administrator of Mason City. "We don't want to see those materials being at the landfill, but until we can find an outlet for those materials, there's just not another option," Burnett said.

This problem arose three months ago and recyclables are continuing to be dumped as you read this.

"We're constantly evaluating the situation and working with our partners with the landfill and regional partners all across North Iowa," Burnett said.

One avenue that the city is hoping to explore is a recycling transfer site where these materials could be brought before they are transported to a different recycling facility.

