Mason City duo in Minnesota collision

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. – Two North Iowans are involved in a two-vehicle crash west of the Twin Cities.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:30 am Monday in Litchfield in Meeker County. The crash report states Raihna Lynn Matthews, 32 of Litchfield, and Luis Fernando Perez Cruz, 23 of Mason City, Iowa, crashed in the intersection of US Highway 12 and S. Davis Avenue.
Matthew suffered non-life threatening injuries. Perez Cruz and a passenger, Rigoberto Morales Lopez, 34 of Mason City, were not hurt.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Litchfield police and fire, and Mayo EMS assisted with this accident.