Mason City drug dealer sentenced to federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A Mason City drug dealer is sent to federal prison.
Michael David Dalluge, 28, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Dalluge was arrested on May 6, 2022, alongside Cody Dakin of Manly. They were in a vehicle that was stopped by law enforcement and both men ran away. Dalluge was apprehended a block away. A backpack Dalluge was carrying was found to contain methamphetamine and a loaded, stolen, firearm.
He’s now been sentenced to eight years and six months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Dakin pleaded guilty in state court to possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense. He was ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility.
The case was investigated by the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, Clear Lake Police Department, Mason City Police Department, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, and the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force.