Mason City driver sentenced after three-vehicle collision

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man blamed for a three-vehicle crash in Mason City pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated.
Quentyn Leeander Miller Jr., 58, was arrested on September 17, 2021, after a multi-vehicle collision at 19th Street SW and S. Eisenhower Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
Mason City police said Miller had bloodshot eyes, admitted to drinking, and was in possession of methamphetamine.
He pleaded guilty to operating which intoxicated-2nd offense and has been sentenced to 12 days in jail and a $1,875 fine.