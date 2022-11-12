Mason City dealership win award from Toyota

MASON CITY, Iowa – Hosmer Toyota recently received the prestigious Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
The award recognizes Toyota dealerships throughout the U.S. that achieve high standards of performance in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction.
The Hosmer dealership, which began in Mason City in 1967, also received the Toyota Presidents Award in 2018.
Toyota has more than 1,800 dealership and employs over 48,000 people in North America.