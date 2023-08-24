 Skip to main content
Mason City Councilmember Tom Thoma has died

  • Updated
Tom Thoma

Tom Thoma

MASON CITY, Iowa – City Councilmember Tom Thoma has died.

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel issued the following statement Thursday evening:

“Mason City lost a friend, journalist, and public servant today. May Councilman Tom Thoma rest in peace. Candi and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and many friends. A colleague today put it best when she described him as a beautiful person with a heart of gold.”

“Councilman Thoma was first elected in 2017 and reelected in 2021. He had been hospitalized for several weeks and more recently took a turn for the worse.”

“Arrangements are pending at Major Erickson Funeral Home.”

