Mason City Councilmember Tom Thoma has died

MASON CITY, Iowa – City Councilmember Tom Thoma has died.
Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel issued the following statement Thursday evening:
“Mason City lost a friend, journalist, and public servant today. May Councilman Tom Thoma rest in peace. Candi and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and many friends. A colleague today put it best when she described him as a beautiful person with a heart of gold.”
“Councilman Thoma was first elected in 2017 and reelected in 2021. He had been hospitalized for several weeks and more recently took a turn for the worse.”
“Arrangements are pending at Major Erickson Funeral Home.”