Mason City Councilman Tom Thoma dies

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City councilmember Tom Thoma died Thursday according to a statement from city leaders.
Councilman Thoma was first elected in 2017 and reelected in 2021. According to the city, he had been hospitalized for several weeks.
Mayor Bill Schickel released this statement:
“Mason City lost a friend, journalist, and public servant today. May Councilman Tom Thoma rest in peace. Candi and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and many friends. A colleague today put it best when she described him as a beautiful person with a heart of gold."
Arrangements are pending at Major Erickson Funeral Home.