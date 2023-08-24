Mason City Councilman announces his re-election campaign

 Skip to main content
MASON CITY, Minn. – At-Large Councilmember and current Mayor Pro Tem Paul Adams says he is running for re-election to the City Council in Mason City.

Adams was first elected to the Council to fill the seat left vacant by the late Alex Kuhn and was elected to his first full term in November 2019.  Adams has also served as Mayor Pro Tem since January of 2018.

“Serving the citizens of Mason City the last 7 years has been the opportunity of a lifetime that I am so grateful for”, Adams said in a press release announcing his re-election campaign.  “I am excited to run for the opportunity to serve Mason City for 4 more years and continue with the momentum we have created the last several years with the amenities we have added throughout Mason City, economic development in our main corridors, and the responsible spending we have practiced ensuring Mason City is financially stable.”

Adams, 39, works for Principal Financial and has a wife and three sons.

