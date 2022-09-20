Mason City council wants stretch of Highway 122 rebuilt with five roundabouts

MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council is recommending the reconstruction of Highway 122 include roundabouts at five major intersections.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Council accepted the Iowa Highway 122 Corridor Feasibility Study and selected from three alternatives for improvements between Lark Avenue and Winnebago Way on the west side of Mason City.
One alternative included minimal improvements at a cost of $8 million. It would add some turning lanes and new traffic signals and build a six-foot wide shoulder along Highway 122.
The other two alternatives would completely reconstruct the pavement between Lark Avenue and Winnebago Way, add a 16-foot wide raised median from Eisenhower Avenue to Winnebago Way, build a 10-foot wide recreational trail and a six-foot wide sidewalk from Indianhead Drive to Winnebago Way, and add continuous highway lighting from Indianhead Drive to Winnebago Way.
The major difference between the proposals is one would maintain traffic signals at the six major intersections while the other would build roundabouts at the Highway 122 intersections with Eisenhower Avenue, Roosevelt Avenue, Taft Avenue, Grover Avenue, and Winnebago Way. Both alternatives would cost $50 million.
The City Council voted unanimously to prefer the reconstruction plan that included the five roundabouts and that preference will be presented to the Iowa Transportation Commission in October.
