Mason City council approves tax break for Shopko redevelopment

MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council has approved a resolution of support for the proposed redevelopment of the old Shopko in Mason City.
EVCO Holdings LLC is looking to buy the location and transform it into a manufacturing site for electric-power recreational vehicles. The Mason City Shopko site closed after the company went bankrupt in 2019 and City Administrator Aaron Burnett told the Council he was a bit surprised at the developer’s interest.
“I didn’t think an opportunity like this would come forward,” said Burnett.
The developers say they selected Mason City over another location in North Iowa and sites in Indiana and Ohio.
The project still needs approval from the Iowa Economic Development Authority but the Council Tuesday night voted to give the developers a 10-year tax rebate worth up to $320,000.
EVCO Holdings says it will invest about $1.5 million into renovating the Shopko building and increase its taxable value by $1 million, while creating at least 80 jobs that would pay $18 an hour and up.
If it gets state approval, it’s expected the new facility would be up and running by early 2023.