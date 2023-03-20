Mason City Community School District’s administration proposes reduction in school nursing staff hours

MASON CITY, Iowa. - The administration is proposing to reduce school nurses’ hours by almost 20% to the school board Tuesday night.
The proposal is to reduce the nursing staff’s hours from 320 to about 260. The removal of these hours comes from the 30 minutes before students arrive and 30 minutes after students leave.
The school district is losing it’s covid funding of $1.2 million and the administration wants to reduce nurses’ hours to make up for the loss. Nurses would still have their 190-day contract and retain the same benefits.
"If you don't reduce it this year, it will be two point plus the next year and within three to five years you are talking about budget deficits of over five million dollars and the cut will be even harder. We are trying to reduce as we go along here with the idea to emphasize what our top priority needs to be, which is teaching and learning,” says Mason City School District Superintendent Pat Hamilton.
Several staff members and parents are worried about the nurses’ workload and availability throughout the day for students. Iowa State Education Association says nurses use that time before and after students’ school days to prepare, contact parents, and develop health plans.
“Realistically if you take all that time before and after school away, the nurses have to do some planning and other things, so likely they will have to do that during the student day which means they are not available to work with students. Or some of the roles they serve with students may get pushed off onto other staff who already have full-time positions,” said Iowa State Education Association Uniserv Director, Jason Enke.