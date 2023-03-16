Mason City comic book store burglar takes plea deal

MASON CITY, Iowa – The woman accused of stealing from a Mason City comic book store has taken a plea deal.
Jessica Lynne Elbert, 36 of Mason City, was accused of illegally entering Now and Then Comics after business hours on May 30, 2022. Court documents state say Elbert was wearing gloves and a face covering and she and the accomplice stole various merchandise from the store.
A charge of third-degree burglary for that crime has now been dismissed in exchange for Elbert pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-second-offense in another case. Investigators say Elbert was arrested on August 13, 2022, with a small amount of meth in her possession.
Elbert has been sentenced to seven day in jail on the drug charge, followed by two years of supervised probation, and must pay $1,000 in restitution to Now and Then Comics.