Mason City closes two roads for sewer work

MASON CITY, Iowa – Parts of two roads are being closed Thursday while another is reopened.
The City of Mason City says it is shutting down traffic in the 1500 block of N. Washington Avenue due to sanitary sewer manhole replacement and water main work and in the 100 block of S. Jackson Avenue for a repair to a broken sewer main.
These closures are expected to last through the weekend, weather permitting, and the public is asked to use alternate routes.
Meanwhile, Mason City says the 600 block of N. Massachusetts Avenue is reopened to traffic.