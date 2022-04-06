Mason City city council approves structure and repair cost analysis contract for Mohawk Square

MASON CITY, Iowa - For many who grew up in Mason City, the building currently known as Mohawk Square was once home to Mason City High School and NIACC. While it is sitting empty now, city council is hoping it can be given a new lease on life.
At Tuesday night's meeting, council members approved a contract for WHKS & Co. to conduct a structural and repair cost analysis for Mohawk Square, which has sat vacant since part of the building's roof collapsed nearly three years ago. The analysis would give the city and potential developers an idea on the cost to repair and restore the building for new uses.
Fourth ward council member John Jaszewski feels the building could revert back to offices or housing units.
"This is one way that we hope to get it fixed, that we can put a value on it and some developer can say, 'OK, that's how much it'll cost me to get it up and running.' Then they can go out and find the financing or finance themselves, however they do it. It's still a really attractive building, I think that architectural style is still desirable and I'd hate to see it knocked down because they couldn't find a use for it."
Council also approved an amendment on a development agreement, with SBMC, LLC, who is in the process of purchasing Southbridge Mall. The changes would include the sale of the multi-purpose arena and adjoining office space to the city.