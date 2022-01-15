Mason City child care provider facing challenges to start off 2022

MASON CITY, Iowa - The omicron variant has caused many workplaces to adjust staffing as many have fallen ill or are quarantining after a possible exposure. Child care centers are also feeling the pinch.
At Little Angel's Child Care & Preschool, director Amber Griffin says there has been an average of 3-4 staffers out due to COVID-19, flu and other illnesses, and many kids have had to be sent home due to illness as well. They've had to adjust, doing extensive cleaning, monitoring temperatures before entering, and adjusting staffing if needed, but have also had to close classrooms at times to ensure everyone's safety.
"I wrote a couple of letters to employees to turn into their employers...my hands are tied. There's literally nothing we can do because we have to be open. You have to have enough staff per ratio."
Despite these challenges, she credits her staff for stepping up when possible to keep an essential service like Little Angel's open, and families have been understanding.
"I am beyond grateful for my staff. They show up when I have sick people, there is always somebody coming off daily, I'll come in early, what do you need us to do?' I never have to scrounge and worry that I'm going to be here left and state shows up and I'm not going to have enough staff."
Fortunately, Griffin is anticipating staffing to be back to normal next week. In addition, 50% of her staff have been fully vaccinated, though a couple more are scheduled to complete it next week.