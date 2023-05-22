Mason City chase sends man to prison for many years

MASON CITY, Iowa – Deliberately crashing into a law enforcement vehicle is sending a North Iowa man to prison for a long time.
Jacob Monroe Cullum, 37 of Mason City, was convicted by a Cerro Gordo County jury of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while barred, and eluding while participating in a public offense. He was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for the criminal mischief, two years for driving while barred, and another five years in prison for eluding.
These sentences will be served consecutively for a total of up to 12 years.
Cullum was accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on December 29, 2022. Law enforcement says the pursuit started around 2:46 am on 5th Street SE in Mason City. The chase reached speeds of more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit and ended after Cullum deliberately backed into the patrol vehicle to try and disable it,
Cullum has also been ordered to pay a fine of $1,025.