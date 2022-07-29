Mason City Chamber of Commerce honored as 'Chamber of the Year'

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia – The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has been named “Chamber of the Year.”
The award is from ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an organization that represents over 9,000 professionals who work for more than 1,600 chambers of commerce around the world. “Chamber of the Year” is ACCE’s most prestigious and competitive award and recognizes the leadership role chambers have in their communities.
“Chambers of commerce have never been more essential to regional prosperity,” says ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “This achievement reflects how hard chambers work to ensure the vibrancy of their communities and organizational success. Congratulations on the Mason City Chamber’s outstanding leadership, commitment to its community, and service as a role model for the chamber profession.”
ACCE says those who receive the “Chamber of the Year” award have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as workforce attraction, infrastructure, economic prosperity, and quality of life. Staff from the Mason City Chamber accepted the award during the Awards Show at ACCE’s Annual Convention in Indianapolis.
“We’re humbled and honored by this recognition,” says Chamber President & CEO Robin Anderson. “It’s been a big year for us. First, we were awarded Five-Star Accreditation by the US Chamber of Commerce, and now we’ve been recognized by ACCE as the Chamber of the Year. We’re certainly well-positioned to continue our work for the businesses of North Iowa. I’m so proud of our volunteers and our staff.”