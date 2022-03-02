Mason City Chamber hosting National Civics Bee

MASON CITY, Iowa – Middle school students in Mason City are invited to take part in the 2022 National Civics Bee.
The Mason City Chamber of Commerce is hosting one of six pilot programs organized by the Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
“We’re honored to take place in this pilot program,” says Chamber President & CEO Robin Anderson. “A clear understanding of civics and how our government works is essential to the future of our democracy. We’re eager to read the ideas these students have for solving local problems using civics principles.”
Middle school students from public, private, and home schools are invited to submit 500-word essays, with the top 10 students moving on to a live quiz event to test their civics knowledge. The Chamber will host this live event in the FEMA Room at the Mason City High School/John Adams Middle School campus on April 12. The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including a top prize of $1000 cash for the first-place student.
The deadline for the student essay submissions is March 14. For more information on the essay topic, competition rules, prizes, and to submit an essay, visit https://masoncityia.com/national-civics-bee/.