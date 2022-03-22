Mason City Chamber gets 5 stars from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has given its 5-Star Accreditation to the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.
“This accomplishment by the Mason City Chamber is an acknowledgement of their truly excellent work,” says Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM. “These Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications, and value in programming. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise and leadership in their communities. It is a tremendous accomplishment.”
Mason City Chamber President and CEO Robin Anderson says they are one of only three accredited chambers in Iowa.
“We’re proud of this accomplishment,” says Anderson. “It’s been so gratifying to hear from colleagues across the country who have called to congratulate us on this achievement. In our world, this is a big deal. I am so proud of our team,” she said.
Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. 5-Stars is the highest honor and is reserved for organizations that exhibit excellence in all aspects.
“We have such a great team of volunteers and staff,” says Chamber Board Chairperson Jane Fischer. “It takes a quality organization to continue to grow and change to support the needs of local businesses and employees for more than 100 years. This award demonstrates how special our chamber is.”
Chamber and community members are invited to attend a drop-in reception to celebrate this achievement from 12:30-1:30PM on Wednesday on the third floor of the Commerce Center located at 9 N Federal Ave. Light refreshments will be served.