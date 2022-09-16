Mason City chamber executive named to statewide leadership program

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) Foundation has picked a member of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to participate in the state’s premier issues-awareness program.
Marketing and Leadership Development Director Allyson Krull is one of just 40 people selected to take part in the 2022-23 program of Leadership Iowa.
“We’re thrilled to host another great cohort of Iowa leaders in the 41st Leadership Iowa program,” says ABI President, Mike Ralston. “This experience not only provides first-hand exposure to opportunities and challenges across the state, it also fosters a strong network of problem-solvers equipped to effect positive change in Iowa communities therefore creating a better future for Iowa.”
The 2022-23 Leadership Iowa class will travel to communities throughout Iowa for a series of two-day monthly sessions beginning in October and concluding in June. Each session allows participants to delve into an important topic as it relates to our state by way of discussions with subject-matter experts, interactive experiences, industry tours and more.
More than 1,300 Iowans have taken part in the program since it began in 1982.