 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Wednesday through 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...light wind, warm temperatures, and sunny
conditions will combine with small amounts of wildfire smoke from
Canada to produce high concentrations of surface level ozone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Mason City Chamber adds more professional guides

  • 0

AMES, Iowa – Three people from Mason City have been certified as Professional Guides by Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach.

ISU says Professional Guide Certification candidates complete a training program of interpretive guide best practices to deliver quality experiences to visitors. The final certification process is conducted at each individual’s place of work, where they must effectively demonstrate the professional guide practices most appropriate for their unique organization or attraction.

Allyson Krull, Vice President of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, and Jeremiah Frein, Membership Director at the Chamber, completed the training for their role as guides in the Chamber’s Community Concierge Program.  Brett Bachtle, Brand Accelerator and Engagement Specialist at Visit Mason City, earned the designation as he provides public programs and guided tours for visitors.

The Mason City Chambers say it now has four full-time staff certified as professional guides and its Community Concierge program is designed to help employers recruit and retain high-value employees by providing resources to promote a smooth transition into Mason City and help the employee and their family forge a lasting connection with the community.

Tags

Recommended for you