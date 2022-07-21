Mason City businesses, law enforcement preparing for RAGBRAI

MASON CITY, Iowa - We're less than a week away from thousands of bike riders descending on North Iowa for the return of RAGBRAI, with Mason City being designated as an overnight stop for the first time since 2014. Ahead of riders from across the world traveling through the River City, businesses and law enforcement are preparing for the influx of visitors.
At Wayne's Ski, Cycle & Fitness, owner Matt Curtis and his employees are tuning up and fixing bicycles ahead of next week. Curtis has participated in segments of RAGBRAI in the past, and each year, he notes of the welcoming atmosphere the ride has each year.
"People that are intimidated by it...it's surprising that it's not as hard as most people think it is. It does require a little bit of training, but you're riding for a short distance and stopping and enjoying the food and the towns and entertainment they have along the way. You have all day to get there, if you do it right."
"There's a lot of different people there for different reasons, either for a cause or to have fun, or with a family group or a lot of college friends or high school buddies who got together to do it. You see a lot of different walks of life, it's a lot of fun."
To give employees a chance to participate in the ride, Wayne's will be closed on Thursday.
With RAGBRAI comes road closures and details along the route for periods of time. The City of Mason City has launched an interactive map that outlines what streets and parking areas will be blocked off, as well as suggested detour routes, camping areas and more. With an event this large, Chief Jeff Brinkley says there is a plan in place.
"We expect things to be safe, we expect everybody to have fun, we're not expecting serious problems, but we are ready if something pops. We're bringing in a lot of people to help us with that, we've had a lot of cooperation with some of our regional partners. We'll take what comes at us."
"We know there's going to be 20,000 or more cyclists in town. Slow down that day, take your time, look for bikes, they're going to be here, you're going to see them. If you can, kick back and enjoy the opportunity to showcase the community, meet somebody new, be a good ambassador to Mason City. See who you can meet and have fun with it."