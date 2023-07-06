Mason City burglar sentenced, still facing trial for more break-ins

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is sentenced for one burglary while still awaiting trial for two others.
Christopher Wayne Kackley, 42 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend five years in prison, fined $430, and must pay $2,879.99 in damages.
Kackley pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense for an incident on December 10, 2022. He was accused of using pry bars to break into a condo in the 600 block of Briarstone Drive and then breaking into secure storage areas to steal items that belonged to residents.
A trial on two counts of second-degree burglary is scheduled to start on August 8. Kackley is accused of entering Curries Manufacturing in Mason City on May 29 and May 31 and stealing a safe and a camera that belonged to the business.