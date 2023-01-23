Mason City Burger King embezzler is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who stole over $1,500 from a Mason City fast-food restaurant has been sentenced.
Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay $2,000 in damages.
Law enforcement says that while Anderson worked as a manager at Burger King between February 1 and May 5 of 2001, she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then took the money from the voided orders for herself.