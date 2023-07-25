MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Aquatic Center has reopened.
The facility, and several other swimming pools in North Iowa, had to shut down after it was found their lifeguards had not received properly registered training classes. After conducting new training classes on Monday, the Aquatic Center is now open for lessons, lap swim, open swim, and more.
A statement from the Aquatic Center says “We want to give a HUGE shout out to our entire staff. Their dedication to the Aquatic Center is truly amazing. Every single person that took the course and passed, which is how we can open today. We are very fortunate to have such a great staff. We are looking forward on see everyone this week.”