Mason City airport to break ground on new terminal

MASON CITY, Iowa – A ground breaking ceremony will be held Monday for the new Commercial Service Terminal at the Mason City Municipal Airport.
The 23,000 square foot structure will cost an estimated $13 million to build and will provide for more Gate Hold space for passengers, a larger more modern security checkpoint, and additional functional spaces for the Airline, Bus line, Transportation Security Administration, and Airport Administration.
The new terminal building will be constructed next to the existing one, which was originally built in 1966. It will have an expanded Aircraft Parking Apron and Parking Lot.
Most of the cost of this project will be paid for through grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The new Mason City airport terminal is expected to open in the summer of 2024. The groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Monday at 3 pm.