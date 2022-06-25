Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting competing airline bids

MASON CITY, Iowa - Those who have been wondering about flying out of Mason City Airport can breathe a sigh of relief.
Earlier this year, SkyWest announced they were terminating their jet service to Mason City because of staffing and pilot shortages. Two bids from Southern Airways and Boutique Air were submitted in the hopes of providing Essential Air Service to the River City. During a special session on Friday, the Airport Commission approved a recommendation to the U.S. Department of Transportation to reject those bids. Airport Manager David Sims says it came down to subsidy and project passenger number issues.
"Both proposals expected a higher than probable amount of passengers for the amount of subsidy they'd be having, which would put us over the subsidy cap."
Sims says there are ongoing negotiations with SkyWest to continue operations at the airport. In the short term, though, there will be a reduction of weekly flights, which Sims says is only meant to be temporary, to address the shortages. If the shortages do not improve in the future, Sims says the airport would ask the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue new requests for proposals for air carriers.