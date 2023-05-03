 Skip to main content
Masks no longer required for patients or staff at Olmsted Medical Center

Olmsted Medical Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) says patients and staff are no longer required to wear masks in patient care areas.

OMC says patients may ask their rooming staff and clinician to wear masks during their visit. Patients and staff may also choose to continue masking based on personal preference.

OMC says it will continue to monitor community transition of COVID-19 and if those levels increase, mask wearing could be required again.  Patients are still being encouraged to wear a mask when in public places, wash their hands, and watch their distance between people to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

