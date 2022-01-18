 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Mask mandate in effect for Charles City High School

Charles City schools mask mandate

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A mask mandate is in effect for Charles City High School.

The district says the high school hit a 7% absence rate for three straight days, trigging a health mitigation plan that was approved in September 2021.  Face coverings will now be required at the high school through Sunday.  According to a statement from Charles City Community Schools:

“Students may seek a medical or religious exemption from using a face covering, if needed. Exemptions approved from the 2020-21 school year are still on file and will be honored for the 2021-22 school year. See your campus office for the appropriate paperwork to be certified.”

Masks will be available at the Charles City High School Office.  The district says it will review the absentee rate again as the end of the mandate approaches.

