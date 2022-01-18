Mask mandate in effect for Charles City High School

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A mask mandate is in effect for Charles City High School.
The district says the high school hit a 7% absence rate for three straight days, trigging a health mitigation plan that was approved in September 2021. Face coverings will now be required at the high school through Sunday. According to a statement from Charles City Community Schools:
“Students may seek a medical or religious exemption from using a face covering, if needed. Exemptions approved from the 2020-21 school year are still on file and will be honored for the 2021-22 school year. See your campus office for the appropriate paperwork to be certified.”
Masks will be available at the Charles City High School Office. The district says it will review the absentee rate again as the end of the mandate approaches.